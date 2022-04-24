The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back home for a La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There were several players doubtful for this one, with Piqué, Araujo, Alves and Alba all struggling with injury against Real Sociedad, but all four defenders are fit enough to at least be in uniform this Sunday. Xavi confirmed that Ansu Fati will return to the squad for next week’s clash with Mallorca, so this is the last game without the young superstar on the list. Also out for this one through injury are Pedri (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot).

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Dest; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match starts at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!