WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of some Sunday night La Liga action as Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in a rearranged match that was initially scheduled to be played in January. Barça come into this one needing a win to pretty much clinch a place in next season’s Champions League and take another step towards finishing second in the table, but it won’t be easy against a Rayo team that were amazing earlier in the season and are coming off a crucial victory in midweek. This should be good, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 21

Date/Time: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

VAR: José Luis Munuera Montero

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!