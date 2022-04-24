PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona

La Liga is taking the weekend off for the Copa del Rey Final, but FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano are using the free Sunday to play a game that was originally scheduled to play in January. Kick-off is at 9.00pm CEST (TICKETS HERE), and this guide will help you work out when and where you can watch where you are.

The Barça coach praises Rayo's season under coach Andoni Iraola

On Sunday Xavi Hernández's Barça side face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in a rearranged fixture from week 21 in La Liga. Following the 1-0 win away at Real Sociedad on Thursday the blaugrana coach has named a 23 man squad for the team's third league outing in just seven days.

This Sunday Barça take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga in a rearranged fixture from earlier in the season. The game kicks off at 9.00pm CEST at Camp Nou and the blaugranes will be looking for back to back wins after the 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Thursday. Let’s take a closer look at the team with the iconic red sash.

After the valuable away win at Real Sociedad on Thursday in San Sebastián, Barça return to Camp Nou for a rearranged La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou, kick off 9.00pm CEST.

FC Barcelona 5-0 Atlético Sanluqueño: Convincing victory - FC Barcelona

fter the hurt of defeat to Atlètico Baleares, Barça B bounced straight back with a quality performance on Saturday, winning 5-0 with two goals from a stellar Ferran Jutglà in the first half and three more from Fabio Blanco, Aranda and Peque Polo in the second to draw ever closer to the promotion play-off zone, now just two points adrift of Alcoyano.

Xavi: Without Lionel Messi it's a lot harder - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez mentioned Lionel Messi in his pre mach press conference against Rayo Vallecano. Asked how it is coaching Barcelona in this moment of crisis, the coach acknowledged the difficulty without the Argentine in the side.

Xavi puts a date on Ansu Fati's return - SPORT

Ansu Fati’s return each day draws closer. Xavi confirmed on Saturday that the forward’s feelings are good, that he’s training completely with the group and he will be in the squad on May 1 against Real Mallorca barring any surprises.