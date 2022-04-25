FC Barcelona News: 25 April 2022; Xavi reacts to Rayo loss, Lewandowski latest

Barça 0-1 Rayo Vallecano: Another upset at Camp Nou | FC Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano caused another shock at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The visitors ran out 1-0 winners to condemn Barca to a third straight home defeat in all competitions.

Xavi slams Barca’s lack of personality against Rayo | Football Espana

Barcelona coach Xavi was unhappy with his team’s loss against Rayo and felt his players lacked personality after suffering yet another home defeat in 2022.

Bayern Munich say they will not sell Lewandowski | Marca

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted the club will not sell Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window.

Alves pays Messi tribute as PSG star closes on trophy record | Goal

Dani Alves has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the GOAT closed in on his record of 43 titles by winning Ligue 1 with PSG. Messi now has 39 trophies to his name.

Barça denied clear penalty as Gavi barged to the ground by Rayo’s Catena | Sport

Barcelona were denied a clear penalty against Rayo on Sunday when Gavi was barged to the ground by Rayo Vallecano’s Catena. The referee did not deem it worthy of a foul.

Barcelona confirm talks with Rudiger’s agent but play down free transfer move | Goal

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club met Antonio Rudiger’s agent for talks but claims they did not discuss a move to the Camp Nou.