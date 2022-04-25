Barcelona confirm Sergino Dest out with a hamstring injury

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that right-back Sergino Dest is out of action after picking up a hamstring problem.

The USMNT star started Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano but was replaced at half-time and now faces more time out of the team.

Here’s Barcelona’s update:

“Tests carried out on the first team player Sergiño Dest have confirmed that the player has injured the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring. The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

The Catalans have once again offered no indication of how serious the injury but it’s being reported he could miss 4-6 weeks which means his season could be over.

Dest’s injury is another blow for Xavi ahead of the last five matches of the campaign.

Gerard Pique is also struggling with injury and missed the defeat to Rayo, while Dani Alves also didn’t feature after picking up a knock against Real Sociedad.