FC Barcelona News: 26 April 2022; Sergino Dest injured, Sergi Roberto to sign new deal

Injury update on Sergiño Dest | FC Barcelona

Sergino Dest has been ruled out of action after picking up hamstring injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Sergi Roberto agrees to new Barcelona proposal to sign extension | Sport

Sergi Roberto has agreed a new contract extension at Barcelona. The 30-year-old will sign a deal that runs until 2023 and includes a notable pay cut.

Australia, see you in a month! | FC Barcelona

Barcelona will play a friendly in Australia for the first time in their history against an Australian League All Stars team at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on 25 May.

Messi will end his contract with PSG | AS

Lionel Messi has decided to see out his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will not return to Barcelona, according to reports from Argentina.

Barcelona will reinforce up to seven positions this summer | Sport

Barcelona want to reinforce seven positions this summer to strengthen the squad, although the club’s financial difficulties remain an issue