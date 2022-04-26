Araujo says staying at Barcelona is a ‘huge happiness’

Ronald Araujo has opened up on just how happy he is to renew his contract at Barcelona and commit his long-term future to the club.

Barca have confirmed a new four-year deal has been agreed and that Araujo will put pen to paper on his contract on Friday.

Araujo is clearly delighted to continue his career at the Camp Nou and made it clear just how good he is feeling about life right now.

“It is an enormous happiness to be able to stay here, to be able to renew with this club and stay for many more years. It is the result of a lot of work and thank God this possibility is given,” he said. “I thank my family, the club and my teammates who always made everything much easier for me and the coaches who always helped me from the beginning that I arrived. “When I arrived at Barça B it was something tremendous, everything looked very great, moving up to the first team was quite complicated and today being here in the first team, having played more than 75 games, being able to renew, is a huge happiness.”

The Barcelona defender also paid tribute to the club’s fans and how he loves one chant in particular.

“It is a great happiness that people shout ‘Uruguayo’. I remember that, when I went to the Camp Nou for the first time, they shouted it to Luis Suárez, I thought that ‘I hope they shout it to me sometime,’” he added. “The fans have always supported from the beginning and it makes me feel happier, doing my job well and feeling supported behind it. Hopefully many titles can come to give all these people joy.”

Araujo’s renewal is some much-needed good news for Barca after a tough few weeks which has brought some disappointing results. Barca now look set to focus on contract discussions with Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Sergi Roberto.