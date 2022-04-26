New pictures of Barcelona’s 2022-23 home kit emerge

Barcelona’s home kit for the 2022-23 will be revealed very soon but in the meantime some fresh pictures have emerged of what we can expect to see.

This season’s kit provoked plenty of mixed reactions, particularly the half and half shorts, but next year’s effort will be very different indeed.

We’ve already seen a few kit leaks but the latest has a lot more detail and also shows the Spotify logo which replaces current sponsors Rakuten on the front of the kit.

Next season’s effort features dark blue (or “obsidian” as it is apparently called) across the shoulders and on the sleeves as well as a dark blue stripe to go with the traditional blaugrana.

You can check it out below:

Lewandowski 9.



Sextete y no estoy de coña. pic.twitter.com/unEjx4jft7 — Fer (@ryghtanPlus) April 26, 2022

The good folks at Footy Headlines have also provided some photos of what fans can expect from the whole kit. It looks as though the team will be wearing dark blue shorts and socks to match the shirts.

| Barcelona's home kit for the 2022-23 season. It is expected to be released in May.



Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/QWu4Gj4t3w — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 26, 2022

What do you think of next season’s kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!