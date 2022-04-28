Moussa Wague trains with Barcelona first team

Moussa Wague was spotted in Barcelona training on Wednesday as the team got back to work after a few days off.

Wague only returned to action in January after a long spell out following a horror injury suffered while on loan with Greek side PAOK and is yet to play competitively.

However, the 23-year-old joined Xavi’s side and was given a warm welcome. The team also celebrated Ronald Araujo’s contract extension that was announced on Tuesday.

✅ @RonaldAraujo_4 prolonge jusqu'en 2026 au Barça

✅ @Moussa_WagueOff reprend l'entraînement

Ça mérite un petit cadeau pic.twitter.com/qWYa0cU5BL — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) April 27, 2022

Barcelona offered a brief update on Wague via the club’s official website.

“With the sun doing its best to peep between the clouds over the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the big news was the sight of Moussa Wague working out with the group as he makes good progress with his recovery programme.”

Xavi is short of options in defense ahead of Barcelona’s final five La Liga games of the season.

Sergino Dest’s campaign looks to be over after he picked up a hamstring injury against Rayo, while Dani Alves has been struggling with an ankle problem.

Center-back Gerard Pique is also having issues and it’s not clear how much he will play between now and the end of the campaign after missing the defeat to Rayo.

Xavi can move Araujo out to right-back, and has done so a few times recently, but would surely prefer the Uruguayan in his favored position in the heart of the backline.