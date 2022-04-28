Back at training - FC Barcelona

After resting for two days, the FC Barcelona squad were back at the training ground on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming Liga game at home to Mallorca on Sunday.

Lucas Hernandez, Barcelona's impossible (?) dream - SPORT

Barcelona want to strengthen the defence for next season. They are searching for players on the market who will fit Xavi’s system and one of those is Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez.

Jordi Cruyff a little less emphatic than before on Frenkie de Jong future - SPORT

Jordi Cruyff spoke at the inauguration of the Cruyff Court Constanti about FC Barcelona. The advisor to Joan Laporta and future sporting director of Barcelona recently said that Frenkie de Jong would stay at Barcelona. However he was not as certain this time.

Bayern keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong can become one of the summer market’s big names. The Dutch midfielder, despite his irregular performance at Barcelona has always had high stock and big clubs want him. Manchester United and PSG are interested, while Bayern Munich are also alert to the midfielder’s future.

The two young stars Barcelona watched closely at the UEFA Youth League final - SPORT

Barcelona’s sports department are working to keep track of all of the potential stars in world football. They were therefore paying close attention to the UEFA Youth League final in Nyon.

Imminent meeting between Bayern and Lewandowski camp in Munich - SPORT

The final stages of the Robert Lewandowski situation are beginning. His agent Pino Zahavi is set to meet with Bayern Munich in the coming hours to discuss the Polish forward’s future. At Bayern they are sure his agent will propose a transfer but they want to keep the striker.

PSG alert to the future of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona - SPORT

The uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong’s future has awoken interest from various teams across Europe. SPORT already revealed Manchester United’s interest, while Bayern Munich have also followed him. Per media in France, PSG are also interested and have told the player’s people they will move for him if he wants to leave and Barcelona decide to sell. He will have various offers on the table.

Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan a Barça player if deal can be struck - SPORT

Celta Vigo defender Javi Galan is a Barcelona target and will come to the Catalan club if they can strike a deal wit Celta Vigo. The price is around 10 million euros and could be lowered if a player is included.