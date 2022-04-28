Sergi Roberto injured again, will miss rest of Barcelona’s season - reports

Sergi Roberto’s season is reportedly over after the 30-year-old picked up a fresh injury that will keep him out for around six weeks.

The versatile Barcelona man had been close to a comeback after undergoing thigh surgery in December but has suffered another injury, according to Diario Sport.

Roberto will now undergo more tests to “determine the exact extent of the injury” but it seems certain his season is over.

Barca’s fourth captain has only made 12 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring twice and picking up an assist.

The report adds that even though Roberto won’t play again in the current campaign. his new contract extension with the club is not in danger.

It has already been reported that Roberto will sign on for another year after agreeing a notable pay-cut.

Roberto’s latest injury adds to Xavi’s problems ahead of the final five games of the league campaign.

Xavi has also lost Sergino Dest to injury, while Gerard Pique is also struggling. Yet Xavi may be able to call up Ansu Fati for Barca’s next game against Real Mallorca on Sunday.