Barcelona to play at Olympic Stadium for 2023-24 season

Barcelona have confirmed plans to renovate the Camp Nou and have announced the team will spend the 2023-24 season at the Olympic Stadium in the Montjuic area of the city.

The work will initially start in June, after the end of the current campaign, after members approved a €1.5 billion funding package to regenerate the famous old stadium.

It’s expected it will take four years for all the work to be completed which will mean Barcelona having to move out for one season to the Olympic Stadium which used to be home to local rivals Espanyol.

Barcelona will be able to play at the Camp Nou next season and will operate at “virtually full capacity” but the team will then have to take a year off. Fixtures are scheduled to resume at the Camp Nou for 2024-25 but the team will have to play with “capacity reduced by approximately 50%” because of the construction work.

The new stadium will feature a retractable roof covered in solar panels which will help power a new 360-degree screen that will run around the entire interior of the stadium.

