Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona have confirmed that Oscar Mingueza is out of action after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against Real Mallorca.

The 22-year-old is said to be in good health but will obviously miss Sunday’s game as Barca get back to work in La Liga.

Mingueza has struggled for game time in 2021-22, and has only played six times since the turn of the year, but could have come into contention due to the team’s injury problems.

Xavi is without Sergino Dest for the rest of the season because of an injury problem, while it’s also been reported Sergi Roberto won’t play again after suffering a setback in his recovery.

Barca also have doubts over Gerard Pique and Dani Alves in defense which means Xavi may have to shuffle his pack for the visit of Javier Aguirre’s side.

Mallorca head to the Camp Nou in 16th place in the table, just two points off the bottom three with only five games remaining.