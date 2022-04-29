Barcelona enjoy team bonding session ahead of Real Mallorca clash

Barcelona players and staff indulged in a spot of team bonding on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou.

The first team had lunch in the gardens of La Masia after their training session. President Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste also stopped by and joined in.

Barca have just five La Liga games left of 2021-22 but still have work to do if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A little team-building BBQ in the gardens at La Masia pic.twitter.com/GRXP1FrM0F — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2022

Xavi’s side are second in the table, level on points with Sevilla, but will know only five points separate them from Real Betis in fifth.

The Catalan giants also need to try and turn recent results around after suffering three straight defeats at the Camp Nou in a season for the first time ever.

Next up are Real Mallorca which offers Barca a good chance to get back to winning ways. The Catalans ran out 1-0 winners when the teams met at Son Moix back in January.

Barca then travel to Copa del Rey winners Betis before heading back home to take on Celta Vigo. The team’s final away game is against Getafe before Barca sign off at home to Villarreal.