Players bond over lunch in the La Masia gardens - FC Barcelona

Bonding time over lunch at Can Barça. After the Thursday training session at the Ciutat Esportiva, the first team squad and staff gathered for lunch together in the gardens of La Masia. President Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafael Yuste also dropped in for a visit.

Second session of the week - FC Barcelona

Preparations for the match against RCD Mallorca continue. Today's session saw Xavi and the squad train for the upcoming LaLiga matchday 34 game at Camp Nou this Sunday, kick-off 9pm CEST.

Òscar Mingueza medical announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona defender Òscar Mingueza has tested positive for Covid-19 but is in good health.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - FC Barcelona

Following defeats to Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano, Barça will be aiming to put an end to their negative run at Camp Nou as they take on relegation-threatened Mallorca this Sunday at 9.00pm CEST.

Koeman: I hope Laporta backs Xavi more than he supported me - SPORT

Ronald Koeman hopes Joan Laporta will give Xavi Hernandez more time and support than he was afforded during his time as the Barcelona coach. Koeman was sacked in October after a defeat at Rayo Vallecano and on Thursday spoke publicly for the first time since being fired.

Koeman: Madrid had eight point gap when I left, now it's nearly double - SPORT

Ronald Koeman has given his first public appearance in Barcelona since being sacked as the club's coach in October after a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. "When I left we were eight points behind Real Madrid, now it is nearly double," the Dutch coach said at the presentation of the Koeman Cup golf event, with proceeds going to the Cruyff Foundation.

Ousmane Dembele ready to take financial hit to stay at Barcelona - SPORT

There is still a long way to go in the Ousmane Dembele contract saga but the latest meeting between Barcelona and the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, was positive.

Alemany met with Lewandowski's agent in Barcelona on Wednesday! - SPORT

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany had dinner in the Catalan city on Wednesday with Robert Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, as revealed by Gerard Romero on Jijantes.