Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that striker Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Braithwaite’s positive test is the second in two days at Barca as he joins Oscar Mingueza on the sidelines. Barca have confirmed that both players are in good health.

Braithwaite is enduring a tough season at the Camp Nou in 2021-22. The striker underwent knee surgery in September and has struggled for game time since returning to full fitness.

The Denmark international has only made five appearances in all competitions and it’s widely expected he will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Xavi will be hoping there are no further positive tests as Braithwaite and Mingueza join a growing list of absentees at the Camp Nou.

Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto have both been ruled out for the rest of this season with injuries, while there are also doubts over Gerard Pique and Dani Alves.