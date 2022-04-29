Barcelona confirm Nico Gonzalez is out with a fractured toe

Barcelona have been hit with another injury blow ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca as Nico Gonzalez is now sidelined.

The Catalan giants have confirmed the 20-year-old midfielder has a fractured toe and is out of action. It seems likely Nico will now miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

LATEST NEWS | Nico González has a fracture in the fourth toe of his left foot. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/vdOIcNWcp0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 29, 2022

Nico has enjoyed a breakout season at Barcelona this year. The midfielder has played 37 games in all competitions, providing two goals and two assists.

Barcelona officially promoted Nico to the first team in January, handing him the No. 14 shirt which previously belonged to Philippe Coutinho.

Nico is contracted to Barca until 2024 and has already made it clear he wants to stay as long as possible at the Camp Nou.

He said back in March, “Soon we will have to sit down and speak. It will be an important moment for my future. If Barça want, I would stay here for my whole life.”

Nico now joins a host of players unavailable for Sunday’s match against Real Mallorca. Martin Braithwaite and Oscar Mingueza have tested positive for Covid-19, while Sergino Dest, Pedri, and Sergi Roberto are definitely out with injury.