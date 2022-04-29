Emotional Ronald Araujo signs new contract at Barcelona

Ronald Araujo signed his new Barcelona contract at the Camp Nou on Friday in what was an emotional event for the center-back.

The defender spoke about his happiness at committing his future to the Catalan giants and made it clear just how much it means to him and his family.

“It’s a great happiness to be in this club, the best team in the world,” he said. “It’s happiness for that and I’m so grateful for this opportunity. It’s tremendous. My family have supported me from the start, my parents, my wife, we’ve been through a lot. “This is so important for us. The support from the club is so important. I’m so happy with the technical staff, the support they give me, the help, to get into this style, this way of playing which was difficult for me at first. “I’m so proud to be here, to be signing a contract with the first team. Thanks to all my teammates who are always supporting me. I’m very happy to be at the best club in the world.”

Araujo also made it clear that he never had any thoughts about leaving Barcelona and is confident the team can go on and achieve success under Xavi.

“Being here in the first team, feeling important, is the result of a lot of work. I never doubted it, I was always clear that I wanted to stay,” he said. “I believe in the project, in the young people and I am sure that we are going to win many titles.”

The defender’s new deal runs until 2026 and contains a buyout clause set a €1 billion.