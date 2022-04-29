Barcelona meets with Jorge Mendes to discuss Adama, Trincão, and Nico - report

Jorge Mendes, one of the biggest agents in world football, reportedly met with representatives from FC Barcelona to discuss the future of several of his clients.

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta, VP Rafa Yuste, and sporting director Mateu Alemany were in attendance for the meeting, which took place over dinner.

Mendes also brought several people from his office, including Hugo Valdir, his right hand mand, Paulo Rendeiro, his company’s lawyer, and Luis Correira, his nepehew.

It was at the Via Veneto restaurant in Barcelona, where three players’ futures were discussed. On the agenda were Adama Traoré, Francisco Trincão, and Nico González.

Traoré is currently on loan to Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Catalans have a buy option on him once his loan ends, although it remains to be seen whether it will be triggered. Ousmane Dembélé’s performances have kept Adama away from the starting positions, although he has given four assists in his time since joining.

Trincão has almost a reverse situation, he’s at Wolves on loan from Barcelona. He has played 35 games, scoring twice, and giving one assist. The English club has a buy option on him as well.

In both cases, Mendes wants to know if his clients will be staying permanently with their new teams or if they will travel back to their parent clubs.

Finally, there is Nico. He is not on loan, but he does have a contract that will expire in 2024. Mendes wants to know what Barcelona intend to do with him, as several European clubs are asking for a transfer. A renewal could be in the works.