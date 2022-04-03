The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Sevilla to Camp Nou for a massive La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 27. Lazar Carevic

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There were no injuries for the players who spent the international break away with their national teams, which is great news ahead of the stretch run, but there are still players missing for this one: Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot) miss out through injury, while Luuk De Jong tested positive for Covid-19. Ansu Fati (hamstring) is back in training, but hasn’t been medically cleared to play yet.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!