The squad to face Sevilla - FC Barcelona

The first game back after the international break is a biggie at home to Sevilla. The manager has announced the 22 players whose services will be required.

The lowdown on Sevilla FC - FC Barcelona

Barça and Sevilla meet on Sunday at 9.00pm CEST in a clash at Camp Nou between the teams currently third and second in LaLiga. Here's the lowdown on the team that the Catalans could move ahead of in the table with a win.

Luuk de Jong medical announcement - FC Barcelona

Luuk De Jong has tested positive for Covid-19 but is in good health. The Dutch striker has appeared in 22 games this season and had scored six goals. FC Barcelona are set to host Sevilla in the first game back after the international break on Sunday at 9.00pm CEST.

Jules Kounde will sit an exam at Camp Nou - SPORT

Barcelona face Sevilla on Sunday as second play third in La Liga. One of the protagonists will be Jules Kounde. The centre-back is key for the visitors and Barcelona like him a lot. Xavi is a big fan of his game.

Xavi on Gavi, Araujo and Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

“They are very important, the club cannot allow either to leave,” said the coach. “They are transcendental players, I think their renewals are a question of time. I want to think the two will stay and will arrive at a deal with the club. I am optimistic.”

Key week for Ronald Araujo's renewal with Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona want to tie Ronald Araujo down to a new deal. It’s proving complicated as the two sides are far apart at the moment. Barcelona’s last offer was half of what he wanted. Barcelona know that Araujo has various offers from the Premier League but also wants to stay at Camp Nou. If they want to keep him, though, they will need to raise their offer.

Robert Lewandowski says yes to signing for Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona are looking to add a world class striker to their project. The idea was to go for Erling Haaland but he looks too expensive and he may choose Man City or Real Madrid instead. Instead they are looking to another Bundesliga forward, Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, who has told the club through his people that he wants to come to Barcelona. He will do everything he can to come and has it as his priority.