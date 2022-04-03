WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge Barcelona La Liga match as the Blaugrana return from the international break with a massive game against Sevilla. Barça can finish the weekend in second place in the table with a victory, but it won’t be easy against a very tough Sevilla side that has been almost impossible to beat this season. This should be good, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Carevic (GK), Eric, Lenglet, Mingueza, Nico, Puig, Gavi, Adama, Memphis, Braithwaite

SEVILLA

Starting XI: Bono; Navas, Koundé, Carlos, Rekik; Jordán, Gudelj, Rakitic; Lamela, Martial, Ocampos (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Dmitrovic (GK), Javi Díaz (GK), Montiel, Augustinsson, Carmona, Quintana, Corona, Munir, Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Juanlu, Romero

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 30

Date/Time: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!