PSG put pressure on Ousmane Dembélé to respond to their proposal - report

The Parisians want him to make a decision

By Luis Mazariegos
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are putting pressure on Ousamane Dembélé to respond to their offer while the forward negotiates a possible contract renewal with FC Barcelona, according to the latest rumors.

PSG are offering 17 million euro net each season plus a signing fee to get the Frenchman to sign for them on a free transfer.

It’s understood Dembélé wants to remain at FC Barcelona if possible, but it’s clear the Catalans have no intention of matching those wages.

However, Barcelona is said to be preparing an improved offer to show him and his agent, Moussa Sissoko. Dembélé reportedly understands that Barcelona cannot match the proposal made by PSG, but because he would rather stay, he would be willing to renew his deal if the Catalans improve their offer enough.

