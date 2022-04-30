Celta Vigo interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña - report

Celta Vigo are in the market for a new goalkeeper, and sporting director Luis Campos has one person in mind: Iñaki Peña. That is according to a new report which says Celta are interested in signing the FC Barcelona youth product, who is currently on loan to Galatasaray.
Celta’s current #1 is Matías Dituro, but the Argentine veteran won’t stay past his loan expiry, according to rumors. If he returns to his parent club - Chile’s Universidad Católica - then Celta will be forced to find a new keeper in the market.
Peña signed with Galatasaray in the winter transfer window after their longtime goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, went down injured. Since then, the 23-year-old has impressed, particularly with his saves against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Europa League.
Peña’s future is set to be decided this summer. His contract expires in 2023.
