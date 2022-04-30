Huge challenges coming up in May - FC Barcelona

There are five huge games left for FC Barcelona this season with two main goals to aim for. First and foremost, to ensure a top four finish and a place in the Champions League next season. But a top two finish would be better still, as that would also secure a place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup.

Nico fractures toe in left foot - FC Barcelona

The first team player Nico González has fractured the fourth toe of his left foot. The blaugrana midfielder is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.

Braithwaite medical announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for Covid-19 but is in good health.

Araujo: 'I always wanted to stay' - FC Barcelona

Friday has been a big day at FC Barcelona with Ronald Araugo signing his new contract with the club until 2026. He did so beneath a poster saying The Future is Culer and with his family, and also president Joan Laporta at his side.

Joan Laporta anticipates Gavi will be the next to renew - SPORT

“Araujo is part of this generation of Araujo, Pedri, Nico and Ansu Fati. We hope we have good news with Gavi soon, it’s being worked on. There is a process,” said the president at Camp Nou.

Meeting over Javi Galan at Barcelona - SPORT

At Barcelona they are working on improving the squad for next season. On Thursday night there was a dinner at Barcelona where Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany met the right hand man of Jorge Mendes, per Gerard Romero.