Ousmane Dembele a doubt for Barcelona’s clash with Real Mallorca

Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a doubt for Sunday’s La Liga game against Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou as the forward is suffering from tonsillitis.

The winger missed training on Saturday along with Gerard Pique who continues to struggle with injury and may also sit out the visit from Javier Aguirre’s side.

Xavi confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Dembele is suffering from tonsillitis, although the squad list will not be released until tomorrow.

Dembele has started Barca’s last eight games in a row, for the first time in his Barca career, but may now be forced out of the starting XI.

The Frenchman’s possible absence will be a blow but could be good news for Adama Traore. The loanee has struggled for game time recently, and it seems unlikely his loan deal will be extended, but could be given the chance to show what he can do.

Dembele is one of a host of players out of Sunday’s match. Pedri, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Nico Gonzalez, and Sergi Roberto are also out.