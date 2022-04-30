Barcelona Femení advance to Women’s Champions League Final despite second leg defeat to Wolfsburg

Barcelona Femení have advanced to their second consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League Final despite a 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg on Saturday’s second leg at the Volkswagen Arena. Thanks to last week’s amazing 5-1 win at Camp Nou, Barça are through to the title match and will face either PSG or Lyon in Turin in three weeks.

The bad news is the Catalans will no longer have a perfect season, and their 45-game win streak in all competitions which started over a year ago is finally over. And it was deserved, too: Barça were nowhere near their best on Saturday, and couldn’t translate their superior possession into real chances against a very good Wolfsburg side that played well for all 90 minutes.

After the first half ended goalless, the She-Wolves scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second period thanks to goals from Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord to give themselves some hope.

Wolfsburg launched a late blitz trying to make the tie interesting but the Barça defense held strong with goalkeeper Sandra Paños making some vital saves in the final minutes, and Femení managed to confirm their place in the Final. They also avoided injuries in the second leg and will have almost all of their squad fit for the title match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday May 21st, which could include Lieke Martens if the Dutch superstar can recover in time from her injury.

Well done and see you in the Final, ladies!