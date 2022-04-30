Barcelona to face Lyon in Women’s Champions League final

Barcelona Femeni will play Lyon in the final of the Women’s Champions League which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21 May at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The Catalans booked their spot in the last four by seeing off Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate, while Lyon overcame PSG in the second semi-final.

Lyon won the first leg 3-2 to take the advantage into the return in the French capital and came through 2-1 on Saturday night to complete a 5-3 aggregate win.

All of which should make for a cracking final as Barca Femeni aim to retain their title against a club that have been crowned European champions a record seven times.

Lyon are the most successful team in Women’s Champions League history with their last success coming back in 2020 when they beat Wolfsburg in the final.

The French side also beat Barca 4-1 in the final in 2019 but since then the Catalans have gone on to achieve incredible success, winning their maiden European title last season to crown a historic treble.

The Catalans are on course for more amazing success this season and remain the team to beat, although Lyon know all about winning the Champions League which should make for a classic final.