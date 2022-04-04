Pedri the pick of the bunch in important Barcelona victory

Once again, there was plenty for Barcelona fans to get excited about in the game against Sevilla.

Not every match is going to be a walk in the park, and for long periods of this season, the Andalusians have been one of the teams to beat in La Liga.

Only conceding 19 goals before Sunday night’s showpiece tells its own story, and for the most part at Camp Nou, the visitors looked rock solid.

Their defensive excellence has held them in good stead, so was it any real surprise that the Blaugranes found them so hard to break down?

The winning goal, when it came, was well worth waiting for. That it came from Pedri was poetic.

The youngster showed his quality once again, and was an easy pick for man of the match. It was just for his goal or exquisite inter-play, but his industry.

There was no harder worker on the pitch. No wonder he is so beloved by the blaugrana faithful.

Ousmane Dembele again looked a consistent threat, and were it not for the profligate finishing from his team-mates, he would’ve had a few more assists to add to his tally.

Xavi must be delighted with the player’s turnaround in form, for he has been the catalyst in this second half of the season.

If only he could produce his very best week in and week out, we would be putting the French World Cup winner in the very top bracket of players to have pulled on the shirt.

Another professional performance from the squad, if not a ‘headlining’ one, will have soothed Xavi’s often furrowed brow.

Remember, this match was against the second best team in the league to date, and Barca never looked out of place. That says an awful lot about how far the squad have come since Xavi took over the hot-seat from Ronald Koeman.

The tweaks that the former needs to make seem fairly obvious ones to identify and remedy too.

Ferran could do with getting his shooting boots on for a start. He doesn’t offer anywhere near the same threat as Dembele on the opposite flank, though he was never going to be that man either. In any event, he must do more.

Quicker and more accurate balls into Aubameyang from either side are also a must. The Gabonese has already proved beyond doubt what a striking talent he remains.

Transitionally, the ball out from the back is a little laboured at times, and Xavi could do with his side being much quicker on the front foot in that regard, but that is just picking the most miniscule of holes in Barca’s armoury.

On the night, the hosts more than deserved their win, and it’s abundantly clear that the blaugranes will be finishing the season in the best possible way.

What will be, will be…