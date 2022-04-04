FC Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Up to second! - FC Barcelona

It was a tight, tough battle between the home side’s attacking prowess and the visitors’ rock solid defending and could have been heading for stalemate had it not been for a moment of absolute genius in the 72nd minute.

Pedri impeccable once again - FC Barcelona

The Canary Islander is outstanding in the defeat of Sevilla, and repeats his heroics in Istanbul with a near carbon copy of his goal against Galatasaray

FC Barcelona 6–1 Villarreal: 50 from 50 at the Johan Cruyff - FC Barcelona

50 wins in 50 game. That’s the astounding outcome since the Barça women started playing home games at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in 2019, and they now have 26 wins in 26 games in this season’s Liga Iberdrola after pumping six past Villarreal.

RB Linense 1-2 Barça B: Late, late comeback win - FC Barcelona

Barça B remain on the up (1-2). After two consecutive wins playing sparkling football, Sergi Barjuan's squad put in a more workman-like performance to come back in the final ten minutes against RB Linenese. A goal by Gerard 'Peque' Ferández in the 86th minute and a Ferran Jutglà penalty at the death sealed the win.

Xavi hails Barcelona leaders in La Liga title fight - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi hailed the leadership running through his squad as they clinched a late 1-0 La Liga win over Sevilla. La Blaugrana have moved up to second place in the table this weekend as Pedri’s incredible late goal snatched a crucial three points in Catalonia.

Araujo: "I want to stay and I'm an optimist" - Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo spoke openly about his future intentions. "I am very happy to be here. We are working [on the extension]. There will be a meeting this week. I hope everything is done soon so I can stay for many years at this club".