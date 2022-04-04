Ansu Fati starting to aim for return date

Ansu Fati is recovering well, and if he continues to progress, will get his first minutes back from injury soon. Spanish media is reporting that Fati’s first game back could be against Cádiz, off the bench.

FC Barcelona have two matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League in the meantime, with a league game against Levante in between. But then, on the 18th, they will play Cádiz, and Fati may feature for a cameo role.

However, he will be given time in a conservative manner. He is only expected to play about 30 minutes spread out over three games against Cádiz, Real Sociedad, and Rayo Vallecano.

That means he’d get about 10 minutes in every match.

Fati has been unavailable since he went down in a Copa del Rey match against Athletic. He has been working hard since on recovering his tendon on his left thigh.

Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, has vowed not to take risks with the youngster, who has had a difficult time for a while now due to injuries.