Sergino Dest expected to miss Barcelona’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona head to Eintracht Frankfurt next in the Europa League in great form but with issues in defense for their quarter-final tie.

Sergino Dest is not expected back in time for the match as he has not returned to training after suffering a thigh injury, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The USMNT star therefore looks set to miss the trip to Germany along with Dani Alves who is not eligible for the Europa League.

All of which means it’s likely that Xavi will use Ronald Araujo at right-back and bring Eric Garcia back into central defense to partner Gerard Pique.

Barcelona have a rest day on Tuesday but are then due to fly out to Germany on Wednesday where they will train on the pitch at the Waldstadion.

Xavi’s side will be big favorites to win the tie and progress to the semi-finals of the competition and face a Frankfurt side down in ninth place in the Bundesliga.

Thursday’s hosts also head into the game on the back of three straight draws which is in stark contrast to Barca’s current 14-match unbeaten run.