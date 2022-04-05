 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona losing race for Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich - report

The Catalans are having a hard time convincing him.

By Luis Mazariegos
2022-03-20 AFC Ajax v Feyenoord - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

FC Barcelona could be losing ground in their pursuit of Ajax’s right-back, Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern Munich have always been the main competitors for the signing, and it seems the Bavarians are making good progress. According to the latest rumors, Bayern’s negotiations with the player are very advanced, although not finalized.

Barcelona are still in the race but things are looking less likely.

Mazraoui himself reportedly had Barcelona as a first choice at first, but Bayern’s sporting project could end up being the winner.

Barcelona’s other target for right-back, César Azpilicueta, is said to be staying with his current club, Chelsea.

This could lead to talks of a transfer out for Sergiño Dest to cool down. Dest has improved after a rocky start under Xavi, and with replacement deals looking less likely, it may be better for both parties if he stays. Rumors of an exit either circled this past winter, but nothing came of it. Speculation that he would leave next summer has slowed down.

