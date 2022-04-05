Barcelona losing race for Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern Munich - report

FC Barcelona could be losing ground in their pursuit of Ajax’s right-back, Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern Munich have always been the main competitors for the signing, and it seems the Bavarians are making good progress. According to the latest rumors, Bayern’s negotiations with the player are very advanced, although not finalized.

El Bayern está muy cerca de Mazraoui. Fuentes de la negociación confirman que el acuerdo NO está cerrado, pero muy avanzado. El Barça, q sigue en la carrera, pierde terreno. El jugador siempre se ha sentido más atraído por los culés, pero el proyecto alemán realmente puede ganar. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 5, 2022

Barcelona are still in the race but things are looking less likely.

Mazraoui himself reportedly had Barcelona as a first choice at first, but Bayern’s sporting project could end up being the winner.

Barcelona’s other target for right-back, César Azpilicueta, is said to be staying with his current club, Chelsea.

This could lead to talks of a transfer out for Sergiño Dest to cool down. Dest has improved after a rocky start under Xavi, and with replacement deals looking less likely, it may be better for both parties if he stays. Rumors of an exit either circled this past winter, but nothing came of it. Speculation that he would leave next summer has slowed down.