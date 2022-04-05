Recovery session after the win against Sevilla - FC Barcelona

Work does not stop for the first team as on Monday morning local time at the Ciutat Esportiva they returned to work after Sunday's great win over Sevilla at Camp Nou in La Liga. Pedri's brilliant winner means that Xavi Hernández's team are up to second place in the table behind leaders Real Madrid.

It is plain to see that FC Barcelona have improved immensely in attack since Xavi took over the side. They are dominating possession and not only incessantly creating chances, but also converting them into goals.

La Masia continues to be one of the biggest factories of football talent in the world, and reflected by the Next Generation awards in which Goal.com picks the 50 greatest young players of the year.

Club to make the remaining tickets available to the general public including members from 9am CEST on Tuesday

Ansu Fati has set a date for his return. With training going well, the 19-year-old is aiming to be back on the 18th of April when Cadiz visit Camp Nou. That would be their next league game at home too.

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Leeds United star Raphinha ahead of this summer. The Brazilian winger has impressed this season, scoring nine times and assisting three in the Premier League.

Barcelona are pushing ahead in their bid to convince Ousmane Dembélé to renew his contract. The winger is still on course to leave Barca for nothing at the end of this season having rejected renewal offers so far.