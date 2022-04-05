Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona rumors continue to heat up

Rumors linking Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona continue to persist, and are getting more intense. The latest is that his agent, Pini Zahavi, has met with club president Joan Laporta at least twice over the past few weeks to discuss the matter.

La carpeta Barça-Lewandowski está muy abierta. Al menos dos reuniones/encuentros entre Laporta y Pini Zahavi en las últimas semanas. Ambos mantienen gran relación y eso ayuda. Con @MatteMoretto #fcblive — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) April 5, 2022

Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire next year, and the Bavarians could be open to selling him if no new deal is agreed.

Rumors suggest that Lewandowski could be Barcelona’s alternative to Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund forward has always been a priority for Laporta, but the cost may be too high. The Catalans have been linked to other stars such as Mohamed Salah as possible alternatives, but the one alternative that is heating up is the Lewandowski option.

The transfer fee has been rumored to be around 65 million Euro for the legendary Polish forward.