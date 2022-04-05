Xavi’s choice for a new left back revealed - report

FC Barcelona have a new target in mind, with Xavi’s blessing, when it comes to reinforcing the left-back position. Javi Galán of Celta Vigo could be the chosen one to compete with Jordi Alba next season, ahead of Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica), and Álex Moreno (Betis), among others.

That is according to Diario AS.

Another heavily rumored name was that of José Luis Gayà from Valencia, although it is said he will remain with that club rather than move on a free transfer.

Tagliafico was linked to Barcelona in the last transfer window but it seems the moment has passed, with the blaugrana looking towards other options.

Galán is known for his speed and offensive ability, and has played as a forward on occasion. He is 27 and has a contract until 2026, so a transfer fee will have to be agreed. Barcelona are considering some player exchanges to keep the cost low.

Grimaldo is a former academy player and Barça think he would adapt quickly, but consider the fee Benfica want for him (10 million euro for a player whose contract expires next year) to be too high.

Moreno is someone that interests Barça, but so far negotiations have not really advanced. Another name that has been put on the table is that of Angeliño of RB Leipzig, although that link has cooled down since it was first rumored.

Galán is said to be Xavi’s choice given the money budgeted for the signing, although a deal has not yet been agreed, so this story is far from over.