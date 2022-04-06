Ronald Araujo: I feel blessed to play for Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has opened up on life at Barcelona and has admitted it took him a while to get used to playing for the Catalan giants.

The Uruguayan center-back has become a key player for Barcelona but says he had to get used to the style of play after arriving from Boston River in 2018.

“Barcelona has a different philosophy to other clubs. Even other Spanish clubs. After arriving it took me a while to understand how to play quickly. I’d receive the ball at a very high speed. When I tried to control it. I’d fail and go home feeling frustrated. I’d think, ‘I don’t deserve to be here if I can’t control the ball or play the right way,’” he said. “But through hard work, perserverance effort, I learnt that I could play and get some minutes on the Barca team. I feel blessed that I play for this club and that’s why I’ve worked so hard. Thanks to God, I am now reaping the rewards.” Source | FC Barcelona

Araujo is expected to commit his future to Barcelona shortly by signing a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou. Mateu Alemany met his agents for talks on Tuesday and confirmed afterwards that negotiations had gone well.