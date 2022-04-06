FC Barcelona has longest unbeaten run in Europe's top five leagues - FC Barcelona

These are happy days at FC Barcelona. After defeating Sevilla on Sunday, they have not only moved up to second place in the Liga table, but they have extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 14 games, the longest such run in Europe’s five biggest championships.

When and where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The next Europa League game is at Camp Nou on Thursday, the first leg of the quarter final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, but you have come to right place if you want to know what time that is where you are.

Tickets sold out for Women's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women will be back at Camp Nou on April 22 for the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg and they’ll be appearing once again in front of a full house.

'Just a few details' to go before Ronald Araujo renews with Barcelona - SPORT

Ronald Araujo’s renewal is on a good path. On Tuesday his agents met with Mateu Alemany in the Sushi 99 restaurant in Barcelona. Franc Carbo, member of the sports department was also there.

Barcelona awaiting Robert Lewandowski decision after positive meetings - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski has become a real objective for Barcelona in attack. The Polish striker is not easy to bring in but the club are optimistic he will come under favourable economic conditions.

Diario AS: Barcelona set sights on Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan - SPORT

Barcelona have been looking for a left-back to compete with Jordi Alba next season. Many names have been linked, from Nicolás Tagliafico to Alejandro Grimaldo, passing through José Luis Gayá annd Álex Moreno, among others.