Barcelona confirm Memphis Depay out with hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Memphis Depay is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman is out of the squad for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt but Barca have not specified yet how much time he’s expected to miss.

LATEST NEWS | @Memphis has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability pic.twitter.com/sfNVP67pxt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 6, 2022

Memphis remains Barca’s top scorer this season with 10 goals but has struggled for starts since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in the January transfer window and because of the impressive form of Ousmane Dembele.

Xavi does have plenty of attacking options still but is also without Luuk de Jong after his positive Covid-19 test, while Ansu Fati is back in training but not ready for first-team action just yet.

Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are also still on the injured list. It’s been reported that Dest is still a couple of weeks away from a return and won’t be back until the game against Cadiz on April 18.