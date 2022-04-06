 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona confirm Memphis Depay out with hamstring injury

The Dutchman has suffered another setback

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Memphis Depay is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman is out of the squad for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt but Barca have not specified yet how much time he’s expected to miss.

Memphis remains Barca’s top scorer this season with 10 goals but has struggled for starts since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in the January transfer window and because of the impressive form of Ousmane Dembele.

Xavi does have plenty of attacking options still but is also without Luuk de Jong after his positive Covid-19 test, while Ansu Fati is back in training but not ready for first-team action just yet.

Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are also still on the injured list. It’s been reported that Dest is still a couple of weeks away from a return and won’t be back until the game against Cadiz on April 18.

