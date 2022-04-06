Barcelona rule out move for Antonio Rudiger - report

Barcelona have reportedly ruled out a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger following news that Ronald Araujo is set to extend his contract at the Camp Nou.

Araujo is expected to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal shortly after productive talks between his camp and Barcelona earlier this week.

All of which means that Barca won’t be going for Rudiger after all, according to Diario Sport. Indeed the report reckons it’s now “almost impossible” for Barca to land the Chelsea man.

Barca chiefs had been spotted meeting with Rudiger’s agent last week which had prompted speculation that the Germany international could be on his way to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalan giants did contemplate his signing but it was always the club’s priority to extend Araujo. Barca were also put off by Rudiger’s wage demands as he “wanted a huge long-term deal at Barça in addition to a big signing on fee.”

Rudiger is facing an uncertain future as he’s out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season but has reportedly spoken to several other clubs.

Meanwhile, Barca’s four first-choice center-backs for next season look like being Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen.