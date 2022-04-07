The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Germany for the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There’s some bad news for this one as Memphis Depay suffered a hamstring injury in training and is not available for this one, and he joins Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot) on the injury list. Also out for this one is Luuk De Jong who is still recovering from Covid-19, while Ansu Fati is back in training but not medically cleared yet.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Eric, Alba; Gavi, F. De Jong, Pedri; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!