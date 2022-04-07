The squad for the trip to Frankfurt - FC Barcelona

Europa action returns following Barça's excellent win on Sunday at home to Sevilla in La Liga which has taken them to second place in La Liga. The blaugranes travel to Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt, kick off 9pm CEST, in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final.

The lowdown on Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona play Eintracht Frankfurt for the first time ever in an official competition this Thursday at 9.00pm CEST. Time to take a closer look at the Bundesliga side...

Training session at the Frankfurt Stadion - FC Barcelona

Barça took the opportunity to get to know the venue for Thursday's Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt when they carried out a training session on Wednesday at the Frankfurt Stadion in the German city.

Ferran Torres says 'we'll give our all to earn the win' - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres has conveyed "the team's ambition and motivation to win against Eintracht Frankfurt". Xavi Hernandez' squad play their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 7 and the Barça forward repeatedly emphasised the importance of getting a good result in this knockout round first leg.

Barcelona rule out move for Rudiger after Araujo agrees renewal - SPORT

Ronald Araujo's contract renewal is a boost to Barcelona's sporting project. The club wanted to strengthen at the back with the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer, too, but they will not sign Antonio Rudiger, who is also out of contract in the summer.

Barça forward Memphis Depay ruled out with hamstring strain - SPORT

Bad news for Xavi Hernandez and FC Barcelona. There will be no Memphis Depay on Thursday for the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.