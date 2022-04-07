WELCOME TO DEUTSCHE BANK PARK!!! The beautiful home of Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany is the site of the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal tie between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to pick up a strong result ahead of next week’s second leg at Camp Nou. But it won’t be easy against a good Frankfurt side, and Barça will need to be at their best. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinals, Leg 1

Date/Time: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Referee: Srdjan Jovanović (SRB)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

