Gerard Pique goes off injured for Barcelona against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona lost Gerard Pique to injury in the first half of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 35-year-old started the game alongside Eric Garcia in the heart of the defense but asked to be substituted midway through the opening 45 minutes.

Pique wandered off looking quite disconsolate and was replaced by Clement Lenglet.

Malas noticias para el Barcelona...



Piqué sale con molestias del campo, entra Lenglet en su lugar. pic.twitter.com/6xjnS6C3mO — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) April 7, 2022

Barcelona have since confirmed that Pique has picked up an adductor injury but have offered no further details.

LATEST NEWS | @3gerardpique has left adductor discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the exact extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/WWz9yWEIjq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 7, 2022

The Catalans will certainly be hoping the problem is not too serious as the defender has been in great form this season.

The arrival of Lenglet saw the Frenchman make just his fourth appearance of 2022. Lenglet slotted in alongside Garcia with Ronald Araujo remaining at right-back.

Araujo should return to central defense against Levante on Sunday and may partner Eric if, as seems likely, Pique is not fit enough for the league game.

Dani Alves will be available again and can take over at right-back. The Brazilian was not in the squad on Thursday as he’s not been registered for the Europa League.