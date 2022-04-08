Ferran Torres reacts to Barcelona’s draw at Eintracht Frankfurt

Ferran Torres offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie and admitted the draw was not a bad result for the visitors.

Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead shortly after half-time when Ansgar Knauff fired a brilliant effort past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, Barca managed to come back and scored a superb goal of their own with Ferran Torres finishing off a glorious move involving Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele.

Here’s what Barca’s goalscorer made of it all:

“To go behind but end up drawing might end up a very valuable result for the second leg. Frankfurt were a tough rival – they made things difficult,” he said. “The main thing was that we were patient and the reward was that we got a good equaliser. For a striker like me it’s always important to get your goals, to help the team. “You always expect the quarter-finals of a UEFA competition to produce a tough rival but we are Barça, we are obligated to compete for every trophy and winning the Europa League is an objective.” Source | UEFA

The two sides will meet again in a week’s time at the Camp Nou. Barca head to Levante in La Liga over the weekend, while Eintracht Frankfurt host SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.