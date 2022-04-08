Xavi calls on Camp Nou to be a ‘pressure cooker’ for Europa League second leg

Barcelona coach Xavi has called on supporters to make the Camp Nou a “pressure cooker” in the second leg of the team’s Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The two sides will head to Barcelona with the tie level at 1-1 after a lively game in Germany.

Xavi’s side had to come from behind to rescue a point but could have been further behind had the hosts been more clinical in front of goal.

The coach admitted after the game he was satisfied with the result and is already thinking about the return fixture.

“Camp Nou has to be a pressure cooker for the opponent, like this ground was for us. We leave satisfied with the result,” he said. “It was a great goal, pure talent from the players, Ousmane, Frenkie, Ferran, I insist, I’m satisfied with the result because it was a very difficult ground and opponent to face.” Source | Sport

Xavi also made it clear he wasn’t too happy with the pitch and admitted that Eintracht Frankfurt had made the game “harder than we expected, it’s true.”

The draw means the tie is still very much alive heading into the return. Barca will still be favorites to go through, particularly with home advantage, but Eintracht Frankfurt have proved they will be no pushovers.