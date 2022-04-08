Eintracht 1–1 Barça: All square in Frankfurt - FC Barcelona

Barça have drawn 1-1 in Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final with Eintracht. They were 90 tough, intense moments on an awkward playing surface in which the Catalans never managed to get truly comfortable, not helped by the loss of Gerard Piqué to injury early in the proceedings.

Frenkie de Jong, 50 games in Europe - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has made it to 50 games in Europe! Today’s game with Eintracht Frankfurt was his ninth in the Europa League, which coupled with his 41 in the Champions League completes the half-ton.

Gerard Piqué, adductor pain in left thigh - FC Barcelona

Further tests will be required to determine the full extent of the problem, but it would appear to be a strained adductor muscle. He was replaced for the remainder of the match by Frenchman Clement Lenglet.

Xavi: 'We need to show our real level at Camp Nou' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach has given a "positive assessment" of the game and commends Eintracht, while Eric Garcia and Sergio Busquets also evaluated the clash against the German side

The confusion over Ousmane Dembele and a possible injury - SPORT

After the game, Dembele gave supporters a scare when an image spread on social media of him speaking to the club doctor Ricard Pruna.

Christopher Nkunku and Mason Mount the latest to be linked with Barça - SPORT

Barcelona are looking to construct a dream team. There are various names linked with them on the market, from Lewandowski to Haaland, Salah, Mbappe, Raphinha… and now two more are on the list Christopher Nkunku and Mason Mount.