Barcelona offer update on Gerard Pique injury

Barcelona have offered an update on Gerard Pique after the defender was forced off in the first half against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Catalans have confirmed Pique has undergone tests which have shown he has a “left adductor tedinopathy.” There’s no mention of how much time he will miss.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this afternoon have confirmed that first team player Gerard Piqué has a left adductor tendinopathy. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/4xEWnPSz9s — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2022

Diario AS have reported that Pique will definitely sit out Sunday’s trip to Levante in La Liga but claim he’s not out of the second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt just yet.

The report rates Pique as “doubtful” for the return leg of the quarter-final and claims he needs a recovery time of around 7-10 days.

AS also reckon the pitch at Eintracht Frankfurt did Pique no favors and may even have contributed to the injury which is an issue that’s been troubling him for a while.

Xavi complained about the pitch after the game and made it clear he wasn’t happy with the playing surface.

“It is a difficult pitch, a complicated pitch. The grass was not in the best condition, and it made it difficult for us.” he said. “I think the pitch will be better for the second leg. Today the ball did not move well. That is another reality and it cost us. You had to do one more touch and everything slowed down.”

Xavi will have to cope with Pique now at least for Sunday’s match but will have Luuk de Jong available again. Barca confirmed on Friday that the Dutchman has returned to training after missing time due to a positive Covid-19 test.