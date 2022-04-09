This Week in Barça Femení: Home, Sweet Home

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team followed up their historic El Clásico win at Camp Nou with another Primera División match as they continued their bid to finish the season with a perfect record in all competitions.

The opponents were Villarreal, and things did not start well for Femení. The visitors went ahead early in the first half and managed to get to halftime with the lead, and there was serious doubt about whether or not Barça could find a way back in the game.

But the 15-minute break was all they needed to come back with a vengeance: Barça scored SIX second-half goals, including a hat-trick by the on-fire Claudia Pina, to win 6-1 and make history with their 50th win in 50 games at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Barça’s perfect league season continues with 26 wins in 26 games, and with four matches left they are getting closer and closer to a truly remarkable achievement.

The good news continued as it was confirmed during the week that the first leg of Barça’s Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg on April 22nd will indeed be played at Camp Nou. And unsurprisingly the game is already sold out: within just 24 hours every single ticket was snapped up, and there is a good chance Barça will once again set the all-time attendance record for a women’s match less than a month after doing so in that historic night against Real Madrid.

Barça Femení will not play this weekend as women’s football is currently on its final international break of the season, but they will return to action on April 16th against Valencia.