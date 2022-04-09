Recovery session with Luuk de Jong back - FC Barcelona

The first team squad returned to training after the 1-1 draw on Thursday away in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League with Ferran Torres getting the all important equaliser for the blaugranes.

When and where to watch Levante v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Fresh back from Frankfurt, and as has typically been the case following Europa League games, FC Barcelona's weekend league fixture is the late 9.00pm CEST slot. In this case, it's a trip to Valencia to be entertained by relegation-threatened Levante.

Ferran Torres in top form - FC Barcelona

The January signing Ferran Torres is one of the most in form players at the moment at Barça. The striker is now a fixture in Xavi Hernández's starting XI and in his 1,293 minutes on the field he has featured, the man from Valencia has scored seven goals and conjured up five assists.

Dani Alves: I'd spend a lot of money on Mbappe, but not on Haaland - SPORT

Dani Alves is sure of himself. The Barcelona defender spoke about two of the best strikers in the world when he was interviewed by SPORT (full interview comes out on Saturday). The defender said he wouldn’t go crazy to buy Haaland but he would make an effort for Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract in the summer with PSG.

Barça - Lewandowski: a three-year contract for Bayern Munich striker - SPORT

Barcelona are still looking for a star to join Xavi Hernandez's project and while talks to sign Salah or Haaland are on standby, contact with Lewandowski continues to advance.